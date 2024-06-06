Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

