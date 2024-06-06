Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.60% of Donaldson worth $47,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. 579,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.