Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

