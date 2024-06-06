Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $5,877,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 3,503,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

