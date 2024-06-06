Gabelli Funds LLC Has $58.14 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $58,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ES stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.