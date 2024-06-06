Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $49,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in AutoNation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.03. 258,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

