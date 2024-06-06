Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,742,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

