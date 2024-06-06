Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,507 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,507 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Republic Services worth $118,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

