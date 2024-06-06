Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,358 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $149,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,779.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Express by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.37. 2,709,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,355. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

