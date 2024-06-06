Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $77,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 159,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.