Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85,202 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,760,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,892,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $567.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

