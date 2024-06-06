GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. GAP has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,723 shares of company stock worth $7,466,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

