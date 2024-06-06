GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $834.00 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $8.94 or 0.00012572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $834.00 million and $5.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00011854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,128.04 or 0.99969624 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00106370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,240,447 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,240,301.22685698 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.92682962 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,414,994.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

