GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Volume of $5.61 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $822.39 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.82 or 0.00012372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00011969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,293.85 or 1.00004393 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00108024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,240,444 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,240,301.22685698 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.92682962 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,414,994.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.