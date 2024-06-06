GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.85

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.85 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 351.80 ($4.51). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 348.20 ($4.46), with a volume of 397,924 shares traded.

GB Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £877.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.62.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.