GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $157.03 and last traded at $158.10. 1,441,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,937,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

