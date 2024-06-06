General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72,445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,866,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,186. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

