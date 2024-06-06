General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $460,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

