General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $6,068,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 815,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,063. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

