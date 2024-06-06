GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £71,214.65 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 109,561 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £71,214.65 ($91,242.34).

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 255,439 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,489 ($83.14) per share, with a total value of £16,575,436.71 ($21,236,946.46).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($195,707.88).

GetBusy Price Performance

Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.65 million, a PE ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.12. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.01).

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

See Also

