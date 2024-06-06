GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.55. GH Research shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 8,822 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in GH Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

