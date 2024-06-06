GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.7 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.