Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Down 44.6%

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) shares fell 44.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Global Acquisitions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

About Global Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.