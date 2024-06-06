Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $296.54

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.54 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.92). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.92), with a volume of 35,428 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.90. The stock has a market cap of £88.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,893.75 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,125.00%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
