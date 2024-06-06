Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
