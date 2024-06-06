Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.35. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

