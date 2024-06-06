Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 2.97% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 210,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,014,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 22,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,157. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

