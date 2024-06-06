Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

