Gordian Advisors LLC Invests $26.08 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 462,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 25.7% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,208,000 after purchasing an additional 316,679 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX remained flat at $63.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,061. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

