Gordian Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

