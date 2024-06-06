Gordian Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 405,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,207 shares during the period.
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
