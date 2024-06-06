Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,065,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.