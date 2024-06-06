Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Position Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graham by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Graham by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Graham Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Graham stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $722.33. 16,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.90. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $778.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

