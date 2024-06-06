Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Gravity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.38. 38,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,711. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
