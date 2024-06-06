Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.38. 38,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,711. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gravity by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Gravity by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

