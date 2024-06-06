Gray Foundation Invests $8.54 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Gray Foundation bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 3.0% of Gray Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gray Foundation owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HGV traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 527,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

