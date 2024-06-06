Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $935 million to $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.31 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded up $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,318. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

