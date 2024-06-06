HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,978,813 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $213,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,325,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $58.88. 387,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

