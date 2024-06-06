Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 60,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,944. The stock has a market cap of $403.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 186,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.