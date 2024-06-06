Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Reaches $54.11 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $54.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00051450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,470 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,470.60623 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10353716 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $57,879,495.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.