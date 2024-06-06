HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.83

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.83 and last traded at $226.83, with a volume of 302646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Capital World Investors grew its position in HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.