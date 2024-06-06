Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $51,030,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Infrastructure Investor Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

