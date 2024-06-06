Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 49,447 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 125,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

