Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 2,170,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,775,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,297.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,190 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,137.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

