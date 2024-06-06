Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $106,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,448.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 182,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 177,261 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 132,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,959. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

