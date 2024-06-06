Homestead Advisers Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 932,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

