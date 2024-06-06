Homestead Advisers Corp Has $32.69 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 8,798,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

