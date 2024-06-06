Homestead Advisers Corp Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $15,042,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 125,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

