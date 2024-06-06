Homestead Advisers Corp Has $64.99 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,825. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.