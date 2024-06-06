Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $92,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

CNC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 2,581,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

