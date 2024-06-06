Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 12,700 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.17. 232,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

